William Troost-Ekong pleased with Caf African Player of the Year nomination

The 24-year-old centre-back is delighted to bag a nomination for the top individual award following his impressive showings

Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong is thrilled to be nominated for the 2017 Caf African Player of the Year.

The defender who has played in every of Nigeria’s qualifying game for the 2018 World Cup was helpful in ensuring Gernot Rohr’s men secure a ticket to Russia.

Troost-Ekong made his international bow for the Super Eagles in an African Cup of Nations qualification encounter against Chad in June 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as key player at the heart of the Super Eagles' defence.

The former Gent defender took to Twitter to express his excitement as he joins Chelsea’s Victor Moses in the 30-man list for the award which is scheduled for January 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

"Honoured to be nominated for African Player of the Year. Representing Nigeria together with Victor Moses," Troost-Ekong tweeted.