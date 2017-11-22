Williams call on Kubica for Abu Dhabi testing

Williams will take a look at Robert Kubica for a third time in testing following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Robert Kubica will get another chance to stake his claim for a Formula One return with Williams at testing in Abu Dhabi next week.

Williams revealed on Wednesday that the Polish driver and Sergey Sirotkin will be behind the wheel for Pirelli tyre testing after the final race of the season at the Yas Marina circuit.

Kubica has tested for Renault and Williams as he eyes a comeback seven years after he last competed in F1.

The 32-year-old suffered serious arm injuries in an accident in February 2011, but recovered to make a return to motorsport in the World Rally Championship season two years later.

Kubica, Paul di Resta, Pascal Wehrlein and Daniil Kvyat are thought to be vying to be Lance Stroll's team-mate next season.

Russian Sirotkin is also striving to replace Felipe Massa, who will retire after the final race of the year this weekend.

Kubica's test will be his third with Williams, having previously been evaluated at Silverstone and the Hungaroring last month.