Williams replaces injured Morgan in Wales squad

Tyler Morgan's ankle injury has seen Scott Williams called up by Wales coach Warren Gatland after initially being snubbed.

Scott Williams has been called up to the Wales squad for the November internationals after Tyler Morgan was ruled out due to injury.

Williams was surprisingly not among the 36 players named by Warren Gatland for the Tests against Australia, Georgia, New Zealand and South Africa.

The 27-year-old Scarlets centre could add to his 48 caps after all, as Morgan has been ruled out due to an ankle problem sustained in Dragons' Pro14 defeat to Ospreys last weekend.

Wales released a short statement on Wednesday which said: "Tyler Morgan's ankle injury sustained in the fixture for the Dragons against the Ospreys last weekend will preclude him from taking any part in the Under Armour Series.

"With this in mind he will continue his [injury rehabilitation] management at his region.

"Scarlets centre Scott Williams joined the squad this morning."