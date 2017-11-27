Willian's late show secures Chelsea a deserved draw against Liverpool

There was little to pick between Liverpool and Chelsea during Saturday’s Premier League clash at Anfield. Both sides went into the game aware that a victory was likely necessary to maintain any hopes of the title, even at this early stage of the season, yet neither were able to claim it as they played out a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool, however, came closer to claiming the spoils, with Mohamed Salah’s goal midway through the second half giving them the edge. Antonio Conte went for broke thereafter, making offensive substitutions, and he will feel that his stance was justified when Willian blasted the Blues level with just five minutes remaining.

It was not a result that either club particularly wanted, yet it is one that was largely fair over the balance of the game.

After the match, the Reds faced accusations of timewasting in a bid to close out the match, though manager Jurgen Klopp hit back furiously by saying: “We try to close games down, but we don't do it in a cynical way.”

Certainly, there was little to pick between the sides in terms of the statistics over the course of the game. Whereas Liverpool edged possession and passes, it was Chelsea who were a little more effective with their use of the ball, getting marginally more efforts on goal away.

