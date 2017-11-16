Willian questions why Chelsea let Ruben Loftus-Cheek join Crystal Palace

Chelsea midfielder Willian believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek “has a great future” ahead of him and joked that he doesn’t know why the England international was allowed to join Crystal Palace on loan this season.

Having made a positive start to life at Selhurst Park, despite the domestic woes of his current club, the 21-year-old was recently called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the side’s international friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Loftus-Cheek was named man of the match against the current world champions last Friday before picking up where he left of against Brazil four days later, only to be withdrawn through injury after 34 minutes at Wembley.

The midfielder has thrown himself into contention for Southgate’s World Cup squad and Willian, who played and trained with the youngster during their time together at Chelsea, believes Loftus-Cheek is something special.

“A very good player,” Willian said. “He is strong, he has quality. He has a great future.”

The Brazilian then laughed: “I don't know why he is at Crystal Palace. He has to come back!”

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has heaped similar praise on the Englishman and backs him to maintain his focus amid rising public interest.

"He's a quality player," the former England manager said.

"It was good he got the opportunity and very good he took the opportunity. When a young player comes into the team, makes his debut and does well, he sometimes gets praised to the skies and we're very good at praising people to knock them down very quickly afterwards.

An early Steven Davis strike condemned Hodgson to defeat in his first game in charge (Getty Images) More

"I hope that won't affect him. I don't think it will.

"He's a very composed and sensible young man. He knows he played well but he also knows there's a lot of work to do before he can really call himself a top-class international player.”

Asked if he would be ready for next summer's World Cup finals, Hodgson replied: "Why wouldn't he be ready?”