Willian: It was a shot, no doubt

Willian managed to earn Chelsea a point against Liverpool with a fortuitous equaliser he said was a shot.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in the 65th minute, but Willian ensured Antonio Conte's men left with a 1-1 draw.

The Brazilian appeared to be aiming a cross to the back post, only for the ball to loop over Simon Mignolet and into the net.

Asked about his goal by Chelsea TV, a laughing Willian said: "For sure, it was a shot, no doubt."

Again completing his answer with a laugh, the 29-year-old added: "Some people ask, 'You want to cross or you want to shoot?' I said, 'Shoot, of course. Too much quality'."

The result kept Chelsea in third in the Premier League, but they are eight points behind leaders Manchester City – who visit Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Willian was delighted to find the back of the net for Chelsea, saying: "I'm happy to score this beautiful goal. In this kind of game, it's important to score goals.

"Now we have to carry on and stick together in this moment because we want to win every game."