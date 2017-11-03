Willock signs new Arsenal deal

Arsenal have tied down academy graduate Joe Willock to a new deal after his successful breakthrough into the first team.

The 18-year-old academy graduate has been rewarded with a new deal after forcing his way into the first team at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The midfielder has played five times in 2017-18, twice in the EFL Cup and three times in the Europa League, including Thursday's 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade.

"We would all like to congratulate Joe on his new deal, and look forward to his continued progress with the club," the Gunners said in a statement confirming the news.