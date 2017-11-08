Wilshere given assurances by Wenger over Arsenal playing time

Jack Wilshere says he has been promised playing time at Arsenal by manager Arsene Wenger, as the midfielder continues to be overlooked for England selection.

Wilshere made only his second Premier League appearance of the season by coming off the bench in a 3-1 away defeat to league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

And England boss Gareth Southgate has been clear that Wilshere must be playing more regularly in the Premier League if he is to receive a call-up.

Wilshere was again ignored as West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore and Burnley's uncapped Jack Cork were added to Southgate's squad for Wembley friendlies against Germany and Brazil after a spate of withdrawals.

However, Wilshere is focusing on winning a place in Arsenal's league team before worrying about getting into England's World Cup squad, having not appeared for his country since Euro 2016.

