Wilshere goes full 90 for Arsenal for the first time in nearly three years

The midfielder played out a full match for the Gunners for the first time in nearly three years

Jack Wilshere played a rare full match for Arsenal in Wednesday's narrow 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

The oft-injured midfielder, who spent last season on loan to Bournemouth, had not played a complete game for the Gunners since a showdown with Southampton in the early part of the 2014/15 season.

90 - This is the first time Jack Wilshere has completed 90 minutes in a match for Arsenal since September 23 2014 (vs Southampton). Back. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2017

Wednesday's cup match was also Wilshere's first start for Arsene Wenger's side in 492 days.

493 - Jack Wilshere is set to make his first start for Arsenal since May 15th 2016 vs Aston Villa - 493 days ago. Patient. pic.twitter.com/RdQpEb8nxl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2017

Theo Walcott scored the game's only goal to see Arsenal advance in the league cup.