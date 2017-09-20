Wilshere goes full 90 for Arsenal for the first time in nearly three years

The midfielder played out a full match for the Gunners for the first time in nearly three years

Jack Wilshere played a rare full match for Arsenal in Wednesday's narrow 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers. 

The oft-injured midfielder, who spent last season on loan to Bournemouth, had not played a complete game for the Gunners since a showdown with Southampton in the early part of the 2014/15 season. 

Wednesday's cup match was also Wilshere's first start for Arsene Wenger's side in 492 days. 

Theo Walcott scored the game's only goal to see Arsenal advance in the league cup. 

