Wilshere hints at January departure from Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has hinted that he could leave Arsenal during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer and no fresh terms have been agreed as yet as he finds himself in a similar position to team-mates Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Wilshere has struggled for regular game time this season and, with World Cup ambitions with England to take into consideration, admits that he is to hold talks with Arsene Wenger before deciding whether to stay put or move elsewhere in the New Year.

“I’ve said before that I want to stay here and play,” the midfielder told reporters.

“I’ve been at this club for 10 years. I don’t have to say how much this club means to me, how good they have been to me.