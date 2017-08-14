Wilshere makes return from injury with Arsenal U23s

Almost a year after his last appearance for the Gunners, the midfielder helped the young side start their Premier League 2 campaign with a win

Jack Wilshere made his return from injury in Arsenal Under 23s' game against Derby County in the Premier League 2 on Monday.

It was the midfielder's first game in a Gunners jersey since August 2016, before he was sent on loan to Bournemouth.

Wilshere made 27 Premier League appearances for Eddie Howe's side last term but has been out of action since suffering a calf injury against Tottenham in April.

After returning to full training a month ago, the 25-year-old played 75 minutes for the U23s in their first league game of the season, beating Derby 3-2. Francis Coquelin and Kieran Gibbs were also in the starting XI.

#AFCU23 came from two goals down to win 3-2@ReissNelson9 scored twice before a late @EddieNketiah9 winner



Check out Reiss' brace pic.twitter.com/XkRMGZsTKj — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 14, 2017

Wilshere's future at Arsenal is yet to be decided. The England international is contracted to the club until the end of this season, but Arsene Wenger has suggested he could leave.

"We need to sit down and see where he will go,” Wenger said this month.

“I made him start at a very young age and want him to have the career he is capable of, but he has gone through difficult times.

"I want him to play somewhere. We have to decide that later.”

Wilshere joined the club at the age of nine before making his debut as a 16-year-old. He has made 160 appearances for the senior side.