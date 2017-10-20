Wilshere will get Premier League chance – Wenger

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will get his chance in the Premier League, manager Arsene Wenger said.

Wilshere produced an impressive display to help Wenger's side to a 1-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday.

It marked the 25-year-old's fourth appearance this season, but the England international is yet to feature in the Premier League.

However, Wenger said that could soon change, with his team visiting Everton on Sunday.

"He will get a chance in the Premier League, don't worry about that. I think at the moment it's going like that," the Frenchman said.

"He got a big kick in the first half on his ankle but he managed to get through the 90 minutes and games of that intensity will, of course, help him a lot."

Arsenal's unconvincing win came thanks to a stunning overhead kick from Olivier Giroud in the 85th minute.

Wenger hailed his team's character, which had been questioned in the wake of their shock loss to Watford.

"Overall I think what is remarkable is the spirit that we have shown and fighting together in a game that was very physical," he said.

"In the end we got the winner because I think they defended very well with a lot of determination."