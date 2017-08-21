Wilshere sent off for Arsenal U23s after lashing out at opponent

Working his way back to fitness after a broken leg in April, the midfielder got his marching orders after shoving Manchester City's Matt Smith

The 25-year-old has been playing with the Gunners' U23 side while working his way back from the injury suffered in April while on loan to Bournemouth.

After marking his return to the pitch against Derby County last week, Wilshere started against City and things got off to a great start as he set up Eddie Nketiah to put Arsenal 3-1 up.

But his match soon came to a premature end when he was sent off in the 63rd minute after responding to a late challenge by shoving City opponent Matt Smith to the ground, prompting a scuffle between the teams.

The injury-prone England international is in the final year of his current Arsenal contract and has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Milan.