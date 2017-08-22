Wilshere vows his 'hunger & passion is back' after red card for Arsenal U-23s

The Gunners midfielder was dismissed during a youth game, but he maintains that he is looking forward to playing more often from here on in

Jack Wilshere has laughed off the red card he received for Arsenal's Under-23 team against Manchester City on Monday night.

The midfielder reacted badly to a late challenge from counterpart Matt Smith, squaring up to the City player and pushing him to the ground.

A number of City and Arsenal players were subsequently involved in a fracas, with Wilshere shoved by Smith's team-mate, Tyreke Wilson.

The referee gave Wilshere a straight red card, which he did not appeal, while Wilson was also sent off, and the 25-year-old has now reacted to the incident.

"Well, that was eventful," he wrote on his Instagram account. "Felt good to be back on the pitch at the Emirates even though it ended earlier than I thought.

"My passion and my hunger is back, buzzing for more games."

Arsenal won the game 4-3.

Senior manager Arsene Wenger has previously insisted that Wilshere has a future at Arsenal, after spending last season on loan at AFC Bournemouth.

“When he returns, he won’t be far from practising with the team," Wenger said in July. “He has to work hard to come back and fight for a place in the team.”