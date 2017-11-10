Wilson leads Seahawks past Cardinals

Russell Wilson led the way as the Seattle Seahawks overcame the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 22-16 in Arizona thanks to some big plays from Russell Wilson on Thursday.

Most of the game was choppy with penalties and injuries ruining the flow, but Wilson entertained with his legs and arm to help the Seahawks (6-3) gain ground on the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) in the NFC West.

Wilson was dominant at the University of Phoenix Stadium as Seattle closed out their win after holding a 15-7 half-time lead.

WILSON THRIVES DESPITE CONSTANT PRESSURE

Wilson has been a lightning rod all season, escaping pressure to execute magical throws down field. He was up to his usual antics again, extending plays to help keep the Seahawks offense on the field.

Wilson, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns Thursday, was still sacked five times behind his struggling offense line, which also lost recently-acquired Duane Brown to a first-half ankle injury. Wilson's mobility may be on display all season long, but he has proven up for the task.

SEAHAWKS COMMITTING TOO MANY PENALTIES

The Seahawks committed 12 penalties for 108 yards Thursday, while helping the Cardinals convert six first downs via penalties through two-plus quarters of play. Seattle now have 84 penalties this season after 16 last week.

The Seahawks pride themselves on a physical defense that jams opposing receivers immediately off the line of scrimmage, but their discipline problems are alarming. The Seahawks have now committed double-digit penalties in four straight games, which will not cut it against elite opponents.

SEAHAWKS' DEFENSE REGAINING BITE

For the second straight week, the Seahawks' defense forced a safety. This time, they stuffed Adrian Peterson into his own end zone after backing the Cardinals up against their own goal line.

The Seahawks potentially lost All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman for the year after he left the game with a heel injury, and he indicated that it could be a serious injury. Still, the Seahawks continued to apply pressure on hapless Drew Stanton, forcing poor throws and stifling Peterson on the ground.

Seattle have now won five of their last six games, and defensive pressure is a big reason why they have enjoyed recent success.