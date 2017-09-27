Wilson to step down as Cardiff Blues head coach

Cardiff Blues will begin their search for Danny Wilson 's successor immediately after he opted to move on at the end of the season.

Danny Wilson will leave Cardiff Blues at the end of the season after rejecting a new contract.

Head coach Wilson, linked with a role as forwards coach at Northampton Saints, has opted against extending his spell at the Pro14 club.

Wilson replaced Mark Hammett two years ago, but will move on to pastures new at the end of the current campaign.

Blues chief executive Richard Holland said: "It is disappointing that Danny has decided not to take up the offer of a new contract and will not be part of our strategy moving forward.



"We will begin the process of finding a successor immediately and we will consult key individuals to ensure we make the right appointment for Cardiff Blues."



Wilson stated: "This was obviously a very difficult decision to make and I am very grateful to Cardiff Blues for the opportunities they have given to me.



"I will be fully committed to Cardiff Blues for the remainder of my time here and am now solely focused on this weekend's match with Munster."

