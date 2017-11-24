Who will win the 2017 Ashes? Our Ashes-ometer on whether Australia or England is on track for success
The 2017-18 Ashes has started in earnest with play finely poised after a tense second day at the Gabba in which Australia fought back after a flurry early wickets for England.
With the series at such an early stage there is only a limited amount of information at our disposal for us to determine whether England can retain the Ashes - but we can get an early picture.
We've identified the cumulative series-wide measure of runs per wicket as being a good historical bellwether for the eventual winner of the coveted urn down under.
The victor in Ashes series in Australia post-WW1 has led on this measure by an average of around 40 per cent, with the narrowest victory being in 1954/55 when England finished five per cent up.
How are England doing this time so far?
It's obviously still very early days in the series but Australia currently lead England by 37 per cent on our runs per wicket measure, finishing day two on 165/4.
At this stage of the series - and with their tail still to bat in their first innings in Brisbane - this lead is a precarious one that is subject to change substantially in the coming days.
This page will be updated throughout the series and will showcase a developing picture of where the balance of power lies in the series.
Why runs per wicket?
Cricket is a game full of stats, but the crux of the game boils down to being able to score more runs than your opponent before being bowled out.
Picking out who is on top in one-day cricket is far easier by virtue of the fact that each team only has one innings. In Test matches, however, the picture is cloudier.
For instance, a team could perform extremely well with the bat in their first innings, bowl their opponents out cheaply and enforce the follow-on but ultimately end up drawing the match after rain delays.
This may be part of where the charm of Test cricket lies, but a result of 0 - 0 going into the next Test doesn't satisfactorily allow us to asses the relative strengths of the two teams.
The strong performance from the thwarted team has to be considered a good omen for their form in the remainder of the series - and this is where our runs per wicket measure comes into its own.
In the scenario outlined above the team with the strong batting performance would emerge from the drawn Test with a superior runs per wicket score than their opponents and be on course to win the series.
How have previous series have panned out in Australia?
Recent Ashes series down under have been fairly one-sided affairs with Australia thrashing England 5-0 in 2013-14 and in 2006-07 when they scored double England's series-wide runs per wicket total.
But is hasn't always been thus as the following chart shows.
The eventual winner of every Ashes series since 1920 has led in our runs per wicket measure by at least five per cent.