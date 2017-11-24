Who will win the 2017 Ashes? Our Ashes-ometer on whether Australia or England is on track for success

The 2017-18 Ashes has started in earnest with play finely poised after a tense second day at the Gabba in which Australia fought back after a flurry early wickets for England.

With the series at such an early stage there is only a limited amount of information at our disposal for us to determine whether England can retain the Ashes - but we can get an early picture.

We've identified the cumulative series-wide measure of runs per wicket as being a good historical bellwether for the eventual winner of the coveted urn down under.

The victor in Ashes series in Australia post-WW1 has led on this measure by an average of around 40 per cent, with the narrowest victory being in 1954/55 when England finished five per cent up.

How are England doing this time so far?

