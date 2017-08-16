Win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to UEFA Champions League draw

UEFA are offering you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join them in Monaco, joining Europe's elite with a VIP trip to the Principality

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw is a night on which European football comes to a standstill.

This season, the continent’s giants will descend on Monaco, the most luxurious of settings as the game’s biggest clubs find out who they will face in the race for the 'Cup with the Big Ears'.

Can Real Madrid complete an unprecedented hat-trick of consecutive UCL titles? Which of the top seeds will be unfortunate enough to meet Lionel Messi’s Barcelona or Neymar’s PSG?

Football’s greatest competition will be mapped out for the coming season on August 24.

And UEFA are offering you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join them in Monaco, with a VIP trip to the Principality.

