WIN a signed Burnley shirt

Answer correctly for your chance to win a special prize from The Clarets..

Burnley have gained reputation as gritty customers in the Premier League, having won promotion back to the top tier of English football for the 2016/17 season after spending just one season in the Championship.

To add to it, Sean Dyche's side were good at their home ground last season in the Premier League and finished 16th despite their poor away form.

The Clarets' lion-hearted performances at home, led by goalkeeper Tom Heaton, have caused many to take note of them.

And EA Sports and the Premier League are now offering fans of Burnley in Malaysia the opportunity to win a special prize.

For your chance to be in with a shout of claiming a signed Burnley team shirt, simply answer the question below.