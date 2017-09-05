Win tickets to watch Southampton vs Watford courtesy of EA Sports

EA SPORTS™, the Lead Partner of the Premier League, has teamed up with Goal.com to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets to Southampton against Watford on September 9.

EA SPORTS delivers the most authentic gaming experience possible for fans engaging with Premier League clubs and players within EA SPORTS FIFA 18.

Question: Who scored Southampton's equaliser in the corresponding fixture last season?

A) Steven Davis

B) Nathan Redmond

C) Dusan Tadic

Send your answer to wintickets@goal.com and put 'Southampton v Watford tickets' in the subject line, along with your contact details and address.

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 is out on September 29, available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Competition Terms and Conditions:

1. All entries must be received by 16:00:00 BST on 06/09/2017



2. One entry per household. Entries sent in through agents or third parties will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will be disqualified.



3. The winner will receive the following prize:



a. Pair of tickets in home allocation to Southampton v Watford



4. The prize winner and guest are responsible for their own travel arrangements.



5. There is no cash alternative to the prize and the prize is non-refundable and non transferable

View photos FIFA 18 Pack Shot More

6. In order to facilitate the prompt delivery of your tickets, your name and address details will be shared with EA SPORTS. These will then be deleted upon completion of delivery.

7. EA SPORTS will not be liable for any prize(s) that do not reach the winners for reasons beyond EA SPORTS’ reasonable control.

8. The name, country and photograph of the winners may be used by Goal for post-event publicity purposes. The winners agree to allow Goal to use their name and likeness for advertising and publicity purposes without renumeration.

9. Entrants will be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions and agreed to be bound by them when entering this competition.

10. The promoter of this competition is Goal

Premier League Terms and Conditions:

Where a promotion is operated with Premier League tickets as a prize, the following terms must be included in the terms and conditions governing the promotion:

1. Each winner and his/her guest as applicable agree to comply with the terms and conditions applicable to the issue and use of tickets from time to time and all applicable regulations relating to access to the stadium (the “Stadium”), including but not limited to the ground regulations (together the “Terms and Conditions of Entry”). The Terms and Conditions of Entry are available from the issuing club (the “Club”).

2. All prize tickets (“Tickets”) are home tickets and therefore you must be a home or neutral supporter to attend the match. Away fans are not permitted in the home end of a Stadium. Winners are subject to screening by the Club based on the Club’s Terms and Conditions of Entry and the Promoter is not liable if you, or any person accompanying you, are refused entry because you or they do not meet these conditions.

3. Other than as set out in the Terms and Conditions of Entry, you may not transfer or sell Tickets to anybody. The unauthorised sale or disposal of tickets is a criminal offence under section 166 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, as amended by the Violent Crime Reduction Act 2006.

Read More