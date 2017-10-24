Win tickets to watch Watford vs Stoke courtesy of EA Sports

EA SPORTS™, the Lead Partner of the Premier League, has teamed up with Goal.com to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets to Watford against Stoke on October 28.

EA SPORTS delivers the most authentic gaming experience possible for fans engaging with Premier League clubs and players within EA SPORTS FIFA 18.

Question: Who was sent off for Watford in the corresponding fixture last season?

A) Valon Behrami

B) Miguel Britos

C) Troy Deeney

Send your answer to wintickets@goal.com and put 'Watford v Stoke tickets' in the subject line, along with your contact details and address.

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 is out now, available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Competition Terms and Conditions:

1. All entries must be received by 23:59:00 BST on 24/10/2017



2. One entry per household. Entries sent in through agents or third parties will be disqualified. Late, incomplete or otherwise ineligible entries will be disqualified.



3. The winner will receive the following prize:



a. Pair of tickets in home allocation to Watford v Stoke



4. The prize winner and guest are responsible for their own travel arrangements.



5. There is no cash alternative to the prize and the prize is non-refundable and non transferable

