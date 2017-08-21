Cricket: West Indies off-spinner Brathwaite reported for suspect action

A bad week got worse for West Indies as Kraigg Brathwaite was reported to the ICC for a suspect bowling action.

West Indies' occasional off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported to the ICC for a suspect bowling action following the first-Test hammering at the hands of England.

Nominally an opening batsman, Brathwaite bowled six wicketless overs for six runs as England racked up a mammoth 514-8 declared at Edgbaston, before rolling out the tourists for 168 and 137 to win by an innings and 209 runs inside three days.

Brathwaite made a duck and 40 with the bat and a disheartening week for the Windies got worse after the ICC confirmed late on Sunday that his bowling action had been reported by the match officials.

The 24-year-old, who has 12 Test wickets to his name - including 6-29 against Sri Lanka in 2015 - must undergo testing within 14 days and will remain eligible to bowl until the results of that analysis are known, meaning captain Jason Holder should still be able to turn to him during the second Test at Headingley, which begins on Friday.