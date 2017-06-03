Windies cruise past Afghanistan in T20 opener

Spearheaded by Marlon Samuels, Evin Lewis and Chadwick Walton, West Indies successfully chased down the 110-run target on Friday.

West Indies claimed a comprehensive and clinical six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the opening Twenty20 international.

Spearheaded by Marlon Samuels, Evin Lewis and Chadwick Walton, the Windies successfully chased down the 110-run target with 21 balls remaining in St Kitts on Friday.

Samuels topscored with 35 before he was dismissed by Shapoor Zadran (2-30) and he was supported by openers Lewis (26) and Walton (22) as the Windies reached 114-4 at Warner Park.

Jason Mohammad (18 not out) hit the winning runs courtesy of a four but the damage was done by the Windies bowlers in the first innings.

Touring Afghanistan made a slow start and they were unable to recover, after slumping to 26-3 in the fifth over.

Rashid Khan attempted to steady the ship thanks to 33 runs off 27 deliveries but he did not have support, with Gulbadin Naib (12) and Amir Hamza (21) the only other Afghani batsmen in double figures.

Man-of-the-match Sunil Narine was the chief destroyer, claiming 3-11. Carlos Brathwaite (2-16), Kesrick Williams (2-19), Samuel Badree (1-19) and Jerome Taylor (1-38) were the other wicket-takers as Afghanistan were bowled out in the final over.

"It's good to come back and play for West Indies," Narine said. "We didn't relax, they batted smartly. With the technology now, every team knows what is coming so have to stay ahead."