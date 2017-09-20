Windies opener Brathwaite cleared to bowl

Kraigg Brathwaite passed an independent assessment in Loughborough after he was reported for an illegal action at Edgbaston.

West Indies opener batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has been cleared to resume bowling in international cricket after his action was tested last month.

The occasional off-spinner was reported to the ICC for a suspect action during the Windies' thrashing at the hands of England in the first Test at Edgbaston.

Brathwaite, who scored a century in a stunning second-Test win at Headingley before falling just five runs short of another hundred in the second innings, underwent an independent assessment in Loughborough on August 31.

The 24-year-old will be able to turn his arm over once again for the Windies after his action was deemed to be legal.

Brathwaite is currently playing for Yorkshire in the County Championship, having been omitted from the tourists' one-day international squad.