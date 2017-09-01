Windies recall Nurse for England T20

Spinner Ashley Nurse is in line to make his T20 appearance for over two years in a repeat at Chester-le-Street.

Ashley Nurse has replaced Samuel Badree in the West Indies squad for a one-off Twenty20 international against England this month, while Ronsford Beaton could win his first cap.

Nurse has not played for the world champions in the shortest format since January 2015, but the spinner may come back into the side at Durham on September 16.

Badree made himself unavailable for a repeat of last year's World Twenty20 final due to a "prior commitment".

Beaton, called up for the T20 series against Afghanistan earlier this year, is in contention for a maiden senior international appearance.

Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Kieron Pollard are also among the 13 named in the squad.

Windies chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: "We have a good mix of experience and youth that should adapt to English conditions quickly.

"Coming off the series win against India in the Caribbean in July our expectations is to see the team play a highly competitive game and bring that T20 Caribbean atmosphere to England."

West Indies squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Ashley Nurse, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.