Windies unchanged for Zimbabwe Test

Jason Holder will captain an unchanged West Indies in Zimbabwe, with the first Test scheduled for October 21.

West Indies have named an unchanged squad for their upcoming two-Test series against hosts Zimbabwe.

National selectors have opted to keep faith in the same Windies side, who suffered a 2-1 series loss away to England last month.

It was an encouraging tour for West Indies after they claimed their first win in England in 17 years – a five-wicket victory at Headingley.

Shai Hope was the leading runscorer in that series, finishing with 375 ahead of England's Alastair Cook and Windies team-mate Kraigg Brathwaite, and he will be looking to maintain his fine form with the bat in Zimbabwe.

"The selection panel is pleased to announce the same Test squad that toured England to visit Zimbabwe. The dedication, commitment and focus in their preparation and during the series in England showed immense character for such a young team in very difficult conditions against World-class competition," said chairman of the CWI selection panel Courtney Browne.

"The lessons learnt on that tour augurs well for the individual players and the team's continued development as a whole and we wish them well on the Tour of Zimbabwe."

The first Test gets underway at Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo on October 21.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (captain), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.