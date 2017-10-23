Window closing for Cardinals' old guys as youthful Rams rip Arizona apart

The Cardinals' window as contenders in the NFL appears to be closing after they were crushed by Los Angeles in London.

LONDON — After the Arizona Cardinals put the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the sword in Week 6 behind the experienced legs of Adrian Peterson, coach Bruce Arians expressed his enjoyment in coaching "old guys."

Just a week later, and Arians may be pining for some more of the exuberance of youth on his roster after the Cardinals' season was effectively left in tatters courtesy of a crushing 33-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, led by the youngest head coach in NFL history in 31-year-old Sean McVay, at Twickenham.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 3-4, but more devastating was the broken arm suffered by veteran quarterback Carson Palmer, who is now set for at least eight weeks on the sidelines, leaving backup Drew Stanton to take the reins of an offense already devoid of star running back David Johnson.

When Palmer left the field, his last play seeing him intercepted by Lamarcus Joyner after he was hit by Alec Ogletree as he threw, the Cardinals trailed just 6-0.

But Rams running back Todd Gurley quickly cashed in the turnover with an 18-yard touchdown run and from there the Cardinals never looked like finding a way back.

The extremely talented Rams defensive front that had battered Palmer continued to throttle the dismal Cardinals offensive line, with Los Angeles showing little respect for the abilities of Stanton, who completed just five passes and was intercepted on his second drive.

Meanwhile the Rams offense, led by second-year quarterback Jared Goff, controlled the ball and third-year running back Gurley racked up 100 rushing yards against a Cardinals defense that had been stopping the run well, leaving a member of the Arizona old guard, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, to bemoan a lifeless showing.

"Nothing went well. Opening drive, we did some good things in the passing game, went with the ball and things became stagnant after that," said Fitzgerald. "You've got to tip your hat. The Rams played really, really well. Defensively they have some All-Pro defensive players, and they showed up, and they showed up often.