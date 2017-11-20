Wing role will make Rashford the 'full package' for Man Utd - Cole

Marcus Rashford will become “the full package” for Manchester United after being forced to learn on the wing, says Andy Cole.

The 20-year-old forward sees himself as a central striker in the future, having worked his way through the Old Trafford academy system in that position.

He also burst onto the scene under Louis van Gaal operating down the middle, but has since faced fierce competition from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku.

Jose Mourinho has continued to use him in a wider support role this season, but former United striker Cole believes the England international will be better for the experience.

The 1999 Treble winner told ESPN FC: "I look at him at the moment, he's scoring goals and he's bringing a lot more things to his game.

"I think he will end up as a centre-forward. I just think at the moment having Lukaku in the team and obviously Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] coming back as well, I think it's good.

"He will learn off the left because when he becomes a centre-forward he will have the full package."

