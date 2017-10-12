Winning the MTN 8 could motivate SuperSport United to win the league title, says Dean Furman

Furman believes that victory over Cape Town City in the MTN 8 final could be the start of a successful season for Matsatsantsa

Over the past few years, SuperSport United began their Premier Soccer league (PSL) campaign like a house on fire, only to fall short at the very last hurdle, but this time around Matsatsantsa’s captain Dean Furman believes they can go all the way.

The Tshwane-based outfit is scheduled to take on a confident Cape Town City side at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the MTN 8 Cup final on Saturday, and the Bafana Bafana midfielder believes that victory in Durban could be the motivation needed for SuperSport to go on and lift the PSL crown at the end of the 2017/18 season.

“As SuperSport players we know that we’re are in this club to lift trophies. What a great opportunity we have on Saturday to do that within few a months after the start of the season‚” Furman told the media.

“Last season we just fell short at the death in the league‚ while this time we want to change that," he said.

“We were on top of the log for the two-thirds of last season. That’s what is motivating us this time around – we want to go all the way. There’s no point in patting ourselves on the back for being top in December or February. If we win on Saturday, hopefully that can catapult us into a stronger league push than we had last season,” added Furman.

Meanwhile, Furman says that SuperSport want to give their loyal fans something to smile about come Saturday.

“We know that some of our fans follow us all the time around the country and we hope that on Saturday we’ll see them dancing with us after lifting the trophy. That’s our aim and that’s our goal‚” he concluded.