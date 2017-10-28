Winter Paralympics organisers deny that only 457 tickets have been sold - but admit the figure is a lowly 9,401

The 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will take place in South Korea - The Pyeongchang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

Organisers of the Winter Paralympics have denied claims they had sold just 457 out of 223,353 tickets for the Games - although they admitted only 9,401 had been shifted.

A member of South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party, Jo Seoung-lae, said on Friday he had received the 457 figure - accurate as of a week earlier - from the country’s ministry of culture, sports and tourism.

He also told South Korea’s news agency, Yonhap, the same data showed barely a quarter of the 1.06 million tickets available for the Winter Olympics had been sold.

But Pyeongchang 2018 said on Saturday the figures did not account for what it called “group sales”, which it said stood at 8,902 on October 24, with individual sales at 499.

The total sold was still only 4.3 per cent, while the Olympics figure released by organisers stood at 341,327 (31.9 per cent).

A Pyeongchang 2018 spokesperson said group sales covered everything other than individual ticket sales, including those bought by organisations, travel group bookings, school parties and corporate groups.

She added Koreans were known to be last-minute buyers and that organisers were confident the torch relay commencing next weekend the 100-days-to-go milestone for the Olympics on wednesday would see sales pick up.

According to Jo, the lowest percentage of tickets sold for March’s Paralympics was in wheelchair curling, in which he said just 37 of 40,071 tickets had been shifted.

He said the opening ceremony boasted the highest sales rate but that had still seen only 191 of 20,032 tickets bought (0.95 per cent).

“It’s very concerning that the percentage of ticket sales is only 0.2 per cent with the Paralympic Games just four months away,” Jo said.

“The Paralympic Games should be promoted actively like the Olympic Games.”