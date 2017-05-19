Without Moukandjo, can Majeed Waris help Lorient escape relegation?

Lorient have everything to play for on Saturday night in their final game of the season against Bordeaux and they will be counting on Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris to deliver them a victory that would rescue them from relegation in the absence of injured Cameroonian Benjamin Moukandjo.

Les Merlus lie in 18th spot with 35 points going into the 38th game of the season. A win will push them up into 38 points with the probability of leapfrogging Caen who play away at Paris Saint Germain. Dijon also play a tricky away game at Toulouse which means three points could put Lorient in 16th spot. However, sixth-placed Bordeaux also have something at stake as they are playing to qualify for the Europa League.

All season Lorient have ridden on the fitness and form of their African strikers who have combined for 22 goals.

Ghana striker Waris has scored nine goals in 34 games while Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations-winning captain Moukandjo has 13 goals in 25 appearances.

But the Indomitable Lion, who has been linked with a summer move to Crystal Palace, will be unavailable due to a left adductor injury. Lorient will also be without suspended captain Michael Ciani and injured Sylvain Marveaux.

Bordeaux hold a psychological advantage over Lorient having won five of their last seven matches in all competitions, with les Merlus winning just one with another goalless draw.

If they are to pull off a massive win to rescue their season, Waris must be in top form on Saturday to work and create as well as tuck away opportunities from teammates.

The club announced on its website that the entire tickets for the game have been bought by fans. Can the players deliver a 12th straight Ligue 1 season to the Merlus fans?

It would be nothing short of a brilliant end to an otherwise shoddy season.