Woakes forced off with side strain in England's Champions Trophy opener

Chris Woakes was only able to bowl two overs at The Oval, before a side strain forced him off in England's first Champions Trophy fixture.

England suffered an injury blow on day one of the ICC Champions Trophy as Chris Woakes left the field with a side strain after just three overs of the tournament opener with Bangladesh.

Woakes, who had suffered from tightness in his right thigh ahead of the tournament, shared the new ball with Mark Wood on Thursday after the hosts had elected to field first at The Oval.

Yet the all-rounder only managed to bowl two overs before he was forced off and is now a major doubt for the remainder of the tournament.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Woakes had "a left side strain and will continue to be assessed".

England's main injury concern ahead of the tournament centred on Ben Stokes, who had been troubled by a knee problem.

Stokes was declared fit to bowl on Thursday and picked up the first wicket of the event when he had Soumya Sarkar caught at deep cover, breaking an opening stand of 56 in 12 overs for Bangladesh.

Woakes' exit left England a bowler light, although they still had plenty of seam options after surprisingly including Jake Ball at the expense of leg-spinner Adil Rashid.