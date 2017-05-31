Bundesliga: Wolfsburg complete €20m Brooks deal

USA defender John Brooks has completed his transfer from Hertha Berlin to Wolfsburg on a five-year deal.

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of John Brooks from Hertha Berlin for a fee that can reportedly reach €20million.

The United States international has signed a five-year deal at the Volkswagen Arena in a deal said to be worth an initial €17m before add-ons are taken into account.

The defender, 24, came through the ranks of the Hertha youth academy and had developed into an important first-team player since making his debut in August 2012.

Brooks was keen to take the next step in his career, though, and will now move to Wolfsburg after becoming the most expensive USA player in history.

"It was not an easy decision to leave my hometown, but I really wanted to join Wolfsburg after holding talks with [head coach Andries] Jonker and [sporting director Olaf] Rebbe," said Brooks.

"They did not need long to convince me of their plans for the future. I want to play my part in helping Wolfsburg build on the successes from before this season."

Wolfsburg only narrowly avoided the drop to the 2. Bundesliga this season after seeing off Eintracht Braunschweig in the relegation play-off, but they finished as runners-up in the top-flight as recently as 2014-15.

Brooks becomes Wolfsburg's second new arrival ahead of the 2017-18 campaign after the capture of Marvin Stefaniak from Dynamo Dresden.