Wolverhampton’s Carl Ikeme salutes Richard Stearman

The Super Eagles goalkeeper has acknowledged the input of the outgoing defender after eight years at Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has praised his former teammate Richard Stearman after the ex- England U-21 ended his eight year stay at Molineux.

The centre half, who made 254 appearances in gold and black returned to Fulham after Wolves failed to make his loan move permanent.

The defender played 19 times this season, twice under Walter Zenga and then 17 for Paul Lambert.

Ikeme who is currently nursing an injury feels sad at seeing his former team mate depart but he is encouraged with the English man’s attitude during his time at the club.

“Sad to see you go!! Great servant to the club and great all round guy,” Carl Ikeme twitted.

Sad to see you go!! Great servant to the club and great all round guy https://t.co/YjLv60AtY1