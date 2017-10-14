Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Aston Villa 0: Vibrant Wolves climb clear at the top as Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini sink Villa

Dynamic, brave and full of attack, Wolves ended Villa’s eight-match unbeaten run to overtake Cardiff at the top of the Championship, a vibrant performance in their biggest match of the season so far confirming their new status as the dominant force in the promotion race.

Villa’s defending was heroic at times, if ruthless and a little underhand at others, and for 55 minutes they kept out a forward line that came at them constantly.

Yet in Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa, Wolves have the most exciting forward line in the division, a combination to tear apart any opponent when they are all firing.

If anyone might contain them it was Villa, with John Terry leading a defence that has been as mean as any. Yet ultimately they cracked, succumbing to goals from the brilliant Jota and the substitute, Leo Bonatini.

John Terry tracks back Credit: GETTY IMAGES More