Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Aston Villa 0: Vibrant Wolves climb clear at the top as Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini sink Villa
Dynamic, brave and full of attack, Wolves ended Villa’s eight-match unbeaten run to overtake Cardiff at the top of the Championship, a vibrant performance in their biggest match of the season so far confirming their new status as the dominant force in the promotion race.
Villa’s defending was heroic at times, if ruthless and a little underhand at others, and for 55 minutes they kept out a forward line that came at them constantly.
Yet in Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa, Wolves have the most exciting forward line in the division, a combination to tear apart any opponent when they are all firing.
If anyone might contain them it was Villa, with John Terry leading a defence that has been as mean as any. Yet ultimately they cracked, succumbing to goals from the brilliant Jota and the substitute, Leo Bonatini.
Villa’s first-half defending had been on occasions magnificent, Alan Hutton executed a brilliant last-gasp tackle to deny Jota, Terry, his legs defying the miles on the clock, threw himself in to block the same player. Others resorted to less noble deeds, Robert Snodgrass and Conor Hourihane getting themselves booked for cynical fouls.
Referee Tim Robinson struggled to stay in control at times, with Villa frequently pushing at the limits of what was acceptable. This was an old-fashioned derby, with passions running high. Wolves took it all on the chin, and kept coming again.
One shot on target in the first half, a swerving effort from 35 yards by Neves that Sam Johnstone did well to punch away cleanly, did not tell the story. In reality, it had been attack after attack by Wolves.
Their energy dipped a little before half time but the break recharged the batteries and the deadlock-breaking goal came 10 minutes after the restart. Cavaleiro, released down the right, switched play with a deep cross. Jota, with rare space, seized the chance, a jink to the left giving him a sight of goal before a clean strike of the left foot sent the ball crashing into the roof of Johnstone’s net.
Villa came out, as they had to, with Scott Hogan taking over from Keinan Davis, who had looked sharp but was now tiring. They pressed high, made some inroads, but then came the second Wolves goal to kill them off.
Inevitably, it involved Jota, again bursting through the middle, his pace and power so hard to contain. Hutton came across with another brilliant tackle, but this time the ball bounced away to Bonatini, who controlled it on his chest before squeezing it past Johnstone from the tightest of angles.