Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 Preston North End 2: Leo Bonatini keeps Wolves top of the Championship
Having soared to the top the Championship last weekend for the first time since being promoted as champions under Mick McCarthy in 2009, this 3-2 victory - against a North End side that ended the game with ten-men following Alan Browne’s dismissal - maintained a fine run of form that has propelled ambitions, almost as high as the flags adorning the pitch prior to kick-off.
Working under the maxim of continuous improvement, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have now registered five victories from their last six outings. Yet while results remain the barometer on which he will be judged the manner of this result left Wanderers head coach far from impressed.
“Three points is important” he said.
“What cannot leave us totally pleased is our performance which was not the best we’ve had.
“Preston are a good side. They are organised and their game plan seemed to be about controlling our game. We had to find new solutions for that. In the second half we were much better, we went looking for goals. We achieved three goals at home but with twenty minutes left we must manage the final minutes of the game to not concede. Mistakes in different situations can cost you.
“It’s good that we scored three goals against the team with the best defence but at the same time we conceded two which isn’t very good.”
Indeed it was not and Preston’s work went beyond containment. The visitors not only looked accomplished in possession but also fashioned the first three opportunities of the game. After Ben Pearson had slashed at a drive in the 4th minute, Daniel Johnson twice almost exploited some errant play from the hosts.
John Ruddy was equal to his first effort but Johnson should have given the Wolves goalkeeper no chance with his second attempt after being teed-up by Tom Barkhuizen.
It was a reprieve that Wanderers gleefully accepted. Suddenly they began to cut through and when a favourable bounce initiated Matt Doherty’s marauding run, Preston were crucially outmanned. Ivan Cavaleiro swept the ball home.
Leon Bonatini then converted his 6th and 7th goals of the campaign. A 59th minute penalty and fortuitous deflection four minutes later appeared to have confirmed three-points.
However, Preston did not fold. A header from Jordan Hugill and an own goal from Conor Coady ensured a tense finale and the North End manager Alex Neill was left to lament key moments that had gone against his team.
“I felt that leading up to their first goal we had the best opportunities,” Neill said.
"I thought that the penalty was extremely harsh. I have seen it back and there was not much contact. You can see he (Josh Harrop) has touched the ball and the referee deems it a penalty.
"If you look back at the third goal our goalkeeper is clearly impeded as he goes to kick the ball and the referee chooses to do nothing about it.”