Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 Preston North End 2: Leo Bonatini keeps Wolves top of the Championship

Having soared to the top the Championship last weekend for the first time since being promoted as champions under Mick McCarthy in 2009, this 3-2 victory - against a North End side that ended the game with ten-men following Alan Browne’s dismissal - maintained a fine run of form that has propelled ambitions, almost as high as the flags adorning the pitch prior to kick-off.

Working under the maxim of continuous improvement, Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have now registered five victories from their last six outings. Yet while results remain the barometer on which he will be judged the manner of this result left Wanderers head coach far from impressed.

“Three points is important” he said.

“What cannot leave us totally pleased is our performance which was not the best we’ve had.

“Preston are a good side. They are organised and their game plan seemed to be about controlling our game. We had to find new solutions for that. In the second half we were much better, we went looking for goals. We achieved three goals at home but with twenty minutes left we must manage the final minutes of the game to not concede. Mistakes in different situations can cost you.

“It’s good that we scored three goals against the team with the best defence but at the same time we conceded two which isn’t very good.”

Nuno Espirito Santo was not entirely happy with Wolves' display