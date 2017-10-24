Wolverhampton Wanderers can defeat Manchester City, says N’Diaye

The Wolves visit the Etihad to take on the Citizens in the round of 16 of the English League Cup and the 28-year-old fancies their chance

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Alfred N’Diaye believes his side can pull off an upset when they tackle Manchester City in an English League Cup fixture on Tuesday evening.

The Senegal international joined the Molineux Stadium outfit from Villarreal on a season-long loan and has impressed so far this season in the English Championship, making six appearances and scoring once.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated Yeovil Town, Southampton and Bristol Rovers to reach the round of 16 stage of the competition but face an uphill task against the Citizens who have won eleven straight games across all competitions.

However, the former Sunderland midfielder while acknowledging the strength of Pep Guardiola's side believes his team can put up a good fight and even shock their hosts.

"City are one of the best teams in Europe. We have to be strong, play together, fight and do our best,” N’Diaye told club website.

"If we go with a good attitude we can win.

"We’re 11, they’re 11, we can win. Every game we try to win. We’re not going there to lose, if so we stay at home."If not they’ll win for sure because it’s a very good team."

N'Diaye played against City while he was on loan at Hull in April and has relieved the experience of playing against them.

"It was a hard game," he said.

“Our coach was Marco Silva, he tried to block the midfield.

“They play very well in midfield, David Silva, [Kevin] De Bruyne, lots of players. Even the wingers come inside so we have to be strong in the centre of the field.

"I will try to help my team mates. I’m one of the oldest players, I played against Man City and I know how to play against them so I’ll try to help them," he concluded.