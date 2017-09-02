Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Alfred Ndiaye on loan from Villarreal

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Wolves on a season long loan from the Yellow Submarines

Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Alfred Ndiaye on a season long loan from Villarreal.

The Senegal international spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Hull City in the English Premiership making 15 appearances and scoring a single goal.

The Senegalese midfielder has only made seven appearances for the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit since he joined from The Green-and-Whites last summer.

The former Nancy, Bursaspor, Sunderland and Betis midfielder becomes the 12th signing of the summer for Molineux Stadium outfit.

Nuno Espirito Santo men sit fourth on the log on the English Championship having taken 10 points from five games and next host Millwall in their next game on September 9.