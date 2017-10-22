Wolves forward Leo Bonatini says team are not worried by cup visit to free-scoring Manchester City

Bonatini scored twice in their weekend win, helping them stay top of the Championship table - Getty Images Europe

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Leo Bonatini insists that their Carabao Cup tie at Manchester City on Tuesday evening holds no fear for the Championship leaders.

The 23-year-old Brazilian scored twice during Wolves 3-2 victory over Preston on Saturday to increase his tally to seven goals since arriving on loan from Saudi Arabian champions, Al Hilal, in the summer.

It ensured that Wanderers maintained their best start in the second tier since 2001-02 to remain two points clear of Cardiff at the top of the division ahead of their trip to Manchester, where Pep Guardiola is likely to field an experimental XI.

The nature of the fixture, markedly different from the robust tone of the Championship also provides further encouragement for the style advanced by the Wolves head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Bonatini says Wolves will continue to play their football despite the difficult tie