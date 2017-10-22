Wolves forward Leo Bonatini says team are not worried by cup visit to free-scoring Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Leo Bonatini insists that their Carabao Cup tie at Manchester City on Tuesday evening holds no fear for the Championship leaders.
The 23-year-old Brazilian scored twice during Wolves 3-2 victory over Preston on Saturday to increase his tally to seven goals since arriving on loan from Saudi Arabian champions, Al Hilal, in the summer.
It ensured that Wanderers maintained their best start in the second tier since 2001-02 to remain two points clear of Cardiff at the top of the division ahead of their trip to Manchester, where Pep Guardiola is likely to field an experimental XI.
The nature of the fixture, markedly different from the robust tone of the Championship also provides further encouragement for the style advanced by the Wolves head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo.
“We don’t need to be scared of them (Manchester City),” Bonatini said. “It’s just football, it’s 11 against 11 and we know what we can do.
“It will be a tough game for us and for them as well. We will go there and try to play our football.
“It doesn’t matter who we play against, we need to respect them and that respect means we need to play and if we get a chance to score, we score. We will try to do our best and have done well until now, so we need to be confident because if we are not, we know how it will be.”
The Preston manager Alex Neil lambasted the Referee, Stephen Martin, suggesting that the official played a key role in his team’s demise by incorrectly awarding a penalty to the hosts and then failing to penalise a foul on his goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, prior to Wolves’ third goal.
His ire was exacerbated by the circumstances surrounding the dismissal of Alan Browne. Browne, believing that he had been shown a second yellow card, walked down the tunnel but was called back by Martin so that he could issue it properly, after his attention was diverted to a melee featuring over a dozen players.
“It summed the referee up to be honest,” Neil said.
“He brought him back on to show he was in charge of the game which embarrassed him. I know it might sound like sour grapes but I’m fed up of getting bad decisions against us, it pisses me off.”
Match details
- Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-3): Ruddy; Batth, Coady, Miranda; Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Douglas; Cavaleiro (Enobakhare 75), Bonatini (Costa 75), Jota (N’Diaye 83)
- Subs not used: Norris, Bennett, Marshall, Price,
- Bookings: Douglas, Saiss, Miranda
- Preston North End (4-3-3): Maxwell; Fisher, Huntington, Davies, Earl; Browne, Pearson, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Hugill, Harrop (Mavididi 61)
- Subs not used: Boyle, Horgan, Gallagher, Woods, Hudson, Robinson
- Bookings: Browne, Huntington, Johnson, Hugill
- Sent off: Browne
- Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire)
- Attendance: 27,352