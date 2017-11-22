Wolves vs Leeds: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Championship leaders Wolves have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table as they host Leeds on Wednesday.

Nuno's side have picked up three consecutive victories in the league and will be confident of picking up a result against Thomas Christiansen's men.

Leeds have struggled to find their early season form and have won just once in their last five in all competitions, leaving Wednesday's tie looking like a certain home win.

Game Wolves vs Leeds Date Wednesday, November 22 Time 19:45 GMT

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Wolves celebrate More

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will not be available to watch live on television but can be viewed using live stream through Wolves TV and LUFC.