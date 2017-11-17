Women's Ashes 2017: Australia retain the urn after Beth Mooney strikes out
- Eng 132/9; Aus 134/4
England’s quest to add the Women’s Ashes trophy to their World Cup is over after Australia thrashed them in the opening T20 in Sydney by six wickets.
Entering the fixture needing to win all three of the remaining fixtures in the multi-format series, the visitors recovered from a four-wicket collapse inside the first five overs to post a much healthier 132 for nine. But the home side’s opening batsman Beth Mooney put a stop to any surge, compiling an unbeaten 86 in 56 balls to ensure they would retain the trophy on offer.
It was a deflating performance from Heather Knight’s charges after putting in the hard yards to save the standalone Test on Sunday. They returned to North Sydney Oval confident of drawing on the same resilience that secured the World Cup with a run of eight straight wins.
That sentiment evaporated inside four and a half overs, England’s top order routed as they stumbled to 16 for four. With hopes all-but dashed, Dani Wyatt enjoyed her first opportunity on tour with a resourceful half-century – her first in international cricket. Yet nothing would stop Mooney in the chase as she guided the hosts home with 25 balls to spare.
Knight was the first to go in England's innings, caught behind by Jess Jonassen to the second ball of the night. In bizarre scenes, the captain was nearly off the field before being brought back with it unclear if she was bowled or caught - Alyssa Healy’s gloves breaking the bails confusing matters further. Finally, replays showed the dismissal to be fair, and she was on her way again.
When number three Sarah Taylor was adjudged leg before to the seventh ball of the contest, England were in strife. More again as Tammy Beaumont slashed wildly at Ellyse Perry, her underedge taken expertly by Healy. The same bowler/keeper combination was at it again next ball, Katherine Brunt’s elevation up the order lasting just one delivery.
Perry did not complete the hat-trick, instead Wyatt coming to the middle and immediately making the most of what was left of the power play by twice striking Jonassen over her head for four. She continued to counterattack as Nat Sciver played herself in before getting into the act with a pair of innovative sweeps as the stand passed 50.
But 14 runs along, with England now finding the rope with much greater regularity, she was nabbed leg before when trying to slap Delissa Kimmince across the line. Wyatt lasted only three more overs herself, run out in an effort to keep the board ticking. Fran Wilson was up for that task, batting well with the bowlers for 23 not out to give Australia a total that takes some getting in women’s T20 cricket.
Mooney was having none of that though, smashing 14 off Brunt’s first over to set the tone for the chase. Each time a new bowler was introduced to the attack, they conceded a boundary in their opening set of six; four times that coming from their first delivery. The contrast in power plays told the story, Australia racing to 45 for one at the end of their six-over window.
When the field was spread the left-hander was equally as effective, finding gaps between the sweepers consistently enough that the final result became a formality. As a result, England will not be going home with the trophy that they gave up to the Australians two years ago.
England's tour concludes with two dead rubbers as far as the Women’s Ashes are concerned, but the T20 series is still up for grabs. “That's a big carrot for us,” Heather Knight said after the loss. “To make it eight-eight (on points) would be a great effort. The girls are really hurting at the moment but we want to turn it around quickly and finish the tour on a high.”
Coach Mark Robinson echoed the subdued sentiment in the squad but praised Mooney for her matchwinning hand. “She played an exceptional innings," he said. "Sometimes you need to take your hat off to the opposition don't you?"
The final two T20s will be played in Canberra on Sunday and Tuesday.