Women's Ashes 2017: Australia retain the urn after Beth Mooney strikes out

Australia's players surround Beth Mooney and Rachael Haynes at the North Sydney Oval after the fifth-wicket pair knocked off the winning runs to retain the Ashes - Getty Images AsiaPac

Eng 132/9; Aus 134/4

England’s quest to add the Women’s Ashes trophy to their World Cup is over after Australia thrashed them in the opening T20 in Sydney by six wickets.

Entering the fixture needing to win all three of the remaining fixtures in the multi-format series, the visitors recovered from a four-wicket collapse inside the first five overs to post a much healthier 132 for nine. But the home side’s opening batsman Beth Mooney put a stop to any surge, compiling an unbeaten 86 in 56 balls to ensure they would retain the trophy on offer.

It was a deflating performance from Heather Knight’s charges after putting in the hard yards to save the standalone Test on Sunday. They returned to North Sydney Oval confident of drawing on the same resilience that secured the World Cup with a run of eight straight wins.

That sentiment evaporated inside four and a half overs, England’s top order routed as they stumbled to 16 for four. With hopes all-but dashed, Dani Wyatt enjoyed her first opportunity on tour with a resourceful half-century – her first in international cricket. Yet nothing would stop Mooney in the chase as she guided the hosts home with 25 balls to spare.

Knight was the first to go in England's innings, caught behind by Jess Jonassen to the second ball of the night. In bizarre scenes, the captain was nearly off the field before being brought back with it unclear if she was bowled or caught - Alyssa Healy’s gloves breaking the bails confusing matters further. Finally, replays showed the dismissal to be fair, and she was on her way again.

