Women's Ashes 2017: Australia thrash England in second match to move four points clear
England’s women have prided themselves on playing a resilient brand of cricket since Heather Knight took over as captain and Mark Robinson coach. They are now forced to draw on every ounce of that to keep punching in this Women’s Ashes, falling to a near-fatal deficit after just two fixtures with Australia this time thrashing the world champions by 75 runs.
If everything needs to go right from this point forward, it was the opposite of that here – starting with the toss. Not because the hosts elected to bat on the glistening surface, but because England sent them in to fill their boots.
The logic ran that the pitch might not be as good as the superficial impression it gave off and that with a thunderstorm forecast to nail the ground that it would be preferable to chase.
Neither played out as planned. The surface was perfectly true and the rain only came after Australia racked up 296 for 5. Four overs were lost after two downpours, but so brief they only reduced the target to 285 in four fewer overs. When Lauren Winfield then Tammy Beaumont were trapped by swing bowler Megan Schutt early in the reply, they were reeling.
Those chances were given a boost when superstar seamer Ellyse Perry was banned from the attack in her third over when delivering two full tosses above waist height. In football terms, that’s an automatic send off. But Australia had both the runs on the board and a versatile enough bowling attack for it not to influence the final result, skittling England for 209.
Katherine Brunt had a messy end to her afternoon with the ball but bounced back admirably with the bat, top scoring with her first ODI half-century, but it was after the damage was done when three further wickets fell between overs 18 to 21 to leave England 91 for 5.
Tahlia McGrath entered this Australian XI to bolster a seam division lacking in depth at the World Cup. She only bowled one over in Brisbane’s series opener, but now in Perry’s absence had much more to do. Her first international wicket was a well-earned gem, finding Sarah Taylor’s edge on 37 with a slower ball. It proved the catalyst for the collapse that included Heather Knight missing a sweep then Nat Sciver slogging across the line before she was set.
Earlier, Australia timed their innings to perfection, taking advantage of bowling short of the standard expected from this England team and catching that has worsened again.
In the case of the latter, a dropped return chance in Brisbane was identified by Robinson as the turning point in their defeat. Brunt made it two in two games when giving Perry a life in her follow through on 41, going on to finish with 67 tallied through the accumulation overs.
More damaging was the shelling of Rachael Haynes, named the player of the match for a dashing 89 not out in 56 balls. Not known for her hard-hitting, the Australian captain struck the ball superbly from the moment she arrived.
But it was when she was put down on 61 by Tammy Beaumont in the deep that ensured the home side’s 50 overs finished closer to 300 than 270. Across the last ten overs, 96 runs were added - primarily by Haynes.
Opener Alyssa Healy got them heading in the right direction after a circumspect first ten overs with run-a-ball half-century full of well-struck pulls and drives. She was eventually picked up by Sophie Ecclestone with a crafty bit of work, the 18-year-old’s quicker ball passing Healy on the back foot.
The tall left-armer was the only addition to the side and showed plenty. Her partner Nicole Bolton also went past 50 for Australia in a more sedate hand, bowled by Alex Hartley who was less influential with her own left-arm spin.
Jenny Gunn’s 4 for 55 was the best of the England seam division, helped out by Sarah Taylor’s gloves in a fine stumping to nab Perry, and earlier by Heather Knight who took a diving catch at backward point to briefly get her side in the game before Haynes took over.
After play, Gunn spoke convincingly and with a smile about the side’s capacity to bounce back quickly.
“We’re not too far away,” she claimed. “We haven’t played our best cricket yet but we have a long way to go.”
They will need to, because if the ODI component of the multi-format series ends up a clean sweep for Australia, England will then need to win every other fixture to regain the trophy. Either way, it's a long way back from here.