Women's Ashes 2017: England lose three late wickets to leave Test in the balance
Had this Women’s Ashes Test been played over five days of 90 overs rather than four of 100, England would have been in fantastic shape going into the second day with talisman Sarah Taylor still in overnight. Instead, a three-wicket stumble in the final hour had the tourists only sharing the honours, finishing on 235 for seven at the close.
Taking the chance to bat first in the inaugural day-night Test between the nations, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight played mature and effective cricket across a 104-run stand for the second wicket on a flat North Sydney Oval Track. But falling in quick succession for 62 and 70 respectively, neither batted into the floodlit final stanza.
After dark, Taylor quickly found her groove and was scoring with ease as the home side’s bowlers started to tire – even with the second new pink ball. Moving from three to six, she played to her aggressive strengths from the get-go, displaying the best strokeplay of the day.
But the twist came when Taylor on 29, in the day’s 92nd over, returned a catch to Ellyse Perry. The Australian, who dismissed her for a duck and one the last time these sides met in a Test, freely admitted that the first she saw of the ball was when it smashed into her body. But excellent reflexes meant she had enough time to secure the chance on the deflection.
With Taylor gone, one further England batsman fell before the close, Katherine Brunt giving catching practice to point, making it three wickets to fall for 15 runs.
In terms of posting a competitive first innings total, they still have the good work Beaumont and Knight to fall back on. With so little Test cricket played by women neither were taking any risks, playing the ball along the ground throughout. The task was to make Australia work hard across spells longer than they are accustomed and it worked.
Enter Amanda Wellington. The 20-year-old wunderkind legspinner was given some tap in her first over of Test cricket from Knight but held her nerve to fight back hard in her second spell, ripping a perfectly-weighted leg break at Beaumont, which she edged to slip.
Seven overs on, Knight was the second spin victim, left-armer tweaker Jess Jonassen beating the England captain sweeping. To then, she had played some lovely strokes with one knee on the ground, but on this occasion missed a straight one that crashed into her back pad.
It was a similar story for Nat Sciver, who toiled hard either side of the last break before the same bowler also trapped her in front. Both adjudications could have gone the other way but were unable to be reviewed without the benefit of the DRS technology in this series.
At the other end was Georgia Elwiss. She was brought in to add depth to England’s batting and coming in at four applied a similarly defensive mindset to that Lauren Winfield had earlier when she and Beaumont added ten runs in the first ten overs to see off the new ball.
But her downfall was an ugly top-edge just at the point where Taylor was controlling proceedings, letting Australia back in for the final hour. In turn, they will return with ample still to do.
At stumps, Beaumont remained upbeat despite the late flurry of wickets. “If we can get another 50, maybe 75, and get up to that 300 that would be great," she said. "First innings runs will certainly pile on the pressure, particularly if the pitch does deteriorate. So the three wickets left will be really important for us tomorrow.”