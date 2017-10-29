Women's Ashes 2017: Heather Knight's unbeaten 88 and Australia collapse get England off the mark

As England’s men landed in Perth with a top six sporting more holes than any in modern Ashes memory, their world champion women issued a timely reminder that their own batting packs a punch. Recording their highest ever ODI score against Australia, then defending it, Heather Knight led the way as her side got off the mark in the women’s edition of the rivalry.

It was a belated return to form for England's top order, none of whom scored a half-century in the opening two rubbers. Knight was excellent and match-winning, gathering an unbeaten 88 in 80 balls batting with seven partners along the way as the tourists posted 284-8 in their 50 overs.

They made hard work of it with the ball, the hosts racing to 159-1 in reply as England dropped both openers. But eventually, the wheels fell off that chase, Australia losing 6 for 59 in a collapse that ensured England would take their first two points of the multi-format series.

Nat Sciver didn’t get going with the bat, but was the best of England’s bowlers with an efficient and effective 2 for 24, while left-arm spinner Alex Hartley was back in the groove as well, claiming vital breakthroughs across her spell of 3 for 45.

Natalie Sciver was effective with the ball Credit: Getty Images More