Women's Ashes 2017: Heather Knight's unbeaten 88 and Australia collapse get England off the mark
As England’s men landed in Perth with a top six sporting more holes than any in modern Ashes memory, their world champion women issued a timely reminder that their own batting packs a punch. Recording their highest ever ODI score against Australia, then defending it, Heather Knight led the way as her side got off the mark in the women’s edition of the rivalry.
It was a belated return to form for England's top order, none of whom scored a half-century in the opening two rubbers. Knight was excellent and match-winning, gathering an unbeaten 88 in 80 balls batting with seven partners along the way as the tourists posted 284-8 in their 50 overs.
They made hard work of it with the ball, the hosts racing to 159-1 in reply as England dropped both openers. But eventually, the wheels fell off that chase, Australia losing 6 for 59 in a collapse that ensured England would take their first two points of the multi-format series.
Nat Sciver didn’t get going with the bat, but was the best of England’s bowlers with an efficient and effective 2 for 24, while left-arm spinner Alex Hartley was back in the groove as well, claiming vital breakthroughs across her spell of 3 for 45.
When Knight won the toss there as no doubt about what she would do after the misadventure in their previous match. She backed her top six to rally as they had in the World Cup triumph, and on a flat surface in Coffs Harbour they had their chance.
Sarah Taylor didn’t need any encouragement to take the game on. She came to the crease at the end of the second over when Lauren Winfield was beaten by Aussie spearhead Ellyse Perry, immediately attempting to lap sweep and charge the opening bowlers.
Before long, she settled into a groove, hitting the ball sweetly with both the conventional and creative strokes at her disposal. Up the other end, Tammy Beaumont was struggling for rhythm but slowly played herself in as Taylor’s foil.
The partnership matured into the biggest of the match, worth 122 when Taylor was brought down on 69 from 66 balls to a shot she would rather forget, gifting catching practice to point from a nondescript Megan Schutt delivery.
Beaumont’s strike rate improved but she fell to the same bowler on 74 when overbalancing, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy pulling off an athletic stumping. It proved the catalyst for a mini-collapse of their own, losing 3 for 9 with Sciver bowled by Schutt’s yorker and Fran Wilson given out leg before despite hitting the ball. For all the laudable advances for this series, it was a reminder that the Decision Review System is sorely lacking.
Knight watched on before resetting. Her approach was simple: sweep Australia’s trio of spinners at every available opportunity and it showed in the numbers, analysis from CricViz calculating that 40 sweeps were attempted for 47 runs across England’s innings; 17 percent of their score. Usually, in women’s ODIs, that figure sits at an average of 6 per cent.
In reply, Healy looked the Australian batsman most likely to steer what would have been the second highest successful ODI chase for women. Her 71 in 71 balls included 12 boundaries and transferred the pressure straight back onto Knight, doubly so after Wilson put her down at point in the second over.
Tight bowling from Sciver and Hartley prompted her holing out in the 23rd over. She was the first of many - Bolton, Perry, Elyse Villani, captain Rachael Haynes and wunderkind Ashleigh Gardner – to suffer similar fates as they threw away the opportunity to sweep the ODIs.
After play, Knight praised her side for sticking to the task, believing it could be the turning point for a triumphant overall series result. “We tried to wrestle the momentum back from the Aussies a little bit today and the team showed real character to do that,” she said.
“There was a lot of pressure on us today, it was a massive match in the context of the series, to get the two points on the board and take a bit of momentum into the Test Match. That’s key for us. We’re a resilient bunch. We will take a lot of confidence and belief.”
Next stop: the bright lights of Sydney for the inaugural Women’s Day-Night Test Match; what “everyone is looking forward to” in the England camp according to Knight. With four points available there, if they can record a victory, England will lead the series leading into the three T20s.