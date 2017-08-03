Women's Euro 2017: Fixtures, teams, TV coverage & guide to the European Championship

The finest women's footballers in Europe will go head-to-head for continental glory this month at the Women's Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

Germany are looking to win this competition for the seventh time in a row but will face stiff competition from France, who will call upon a number of players from a dominant Lyon team.

The latest summer transfer rumours

England have set their sights on victory having finished third - beating Germany in the third-place play-off - at the most recent World Cup, while Sweden will also be in with a shout.

With matches set to kick off on July 16, Goal has your complete guide to the tournament.

EURO 2017 TV COVERAGE

This year's Women's Euro can be watched on television throughout Europe on Eurosport and streamed online via Eurosport Player.

It can also be watched in the UK on Channel 4, who will broadcast all of England's matches as well as selected others. Those games can be streamed live on channel4.com.

Bakayoko can be Chelsea's Vieira

In the US, the tournament will be available to watch live on ESPN in English. Some games will only be shown on ESPN3, an online streaming service, while others will be screened on television.

Univision have the Spanish rights to the tournament in the United States.

A complete list of rights holders can be found below.

Region Broadcaster Pan-European Eurosport Andorra France Télévisions Austria ORF Belgium RTBF / VRT Brazil Globosat Chile Telecanal Denmark DR / TV 2 Ecuador RedTeleSistema Finland Yle France France Télévisions Germany ARD / ZDF Hong Kong iCable Iceland RÚV Indonesia MNC / RCTI Italy Nuvola61 / RAI Malaysia Astro Monaco France Télévisions Netherlands NOS Norway NRK / TV 2 Portugal RTP Russia Match TV Spain TVE Sweden TV4 / SVT Switzerland SSR / SRG United Kingdom Channel 4 United States ESPN / Univision Caribbean ESPN Middle East & North Africa Eurosport / beIN Sports Sub-Saharan Africa Econet (Kwesé Sport)

EURO 2017 GROUPS

View photos Amandine Henry France More

The teams that finish first and second in each group progress to the knockout stage.

Group A:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 4 1 3 9 2 Denmark 3 2 0 1 2 1 1 6 3 Belgium 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3 4 Norway 3 0 0 3 0 4 -4 0

Group B:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Germany 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7 2 Sweden 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4 3 Italy 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 4 Russia 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

Group C:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Austria 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7 2 France 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5 3 Switzerland 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 4 Iceland 3 0 0 3 1 6 -5 0

Group D:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 England 3 3 0 0 10 1 9 9 2 Spain 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3 3 Portugal 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3 4 Scotland 3 1 0 2 2 8 -6 3

GOLD CUP FIXTURES & RESULTS

Group A:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 16 Netherlands 1-0 Norway 18:00 / 17:00 July 16 Denmark 1-0 Belgium 20:45 / 19:45 July 20 Norway 0-2 Belgium 18:00 / 17:00 July 20 Netherlands 1-0 Denmark 20:45 / 19:45 July 24 Belgium 1-2 Netherlands 20:45 / 19:45 July 24 Norway 0-1 Denmark 20:45 / 19:45

Group B:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 17 Italy 1-2 Russia 18:00 / 17:00 July 17 Germany 0-0 Sweden 20:45 / 19:45 July 21 Sweden 2-0 Russia 18:00 / 17:00 July 21 Germany 2-1 Italy 20:45 / 19:45 July 25 Russia 0-2 Germany 20:45 / 19:45 July 25 Sweden 2-3 Italy 20:45 / 19:45

Group C:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 18 Austria 1-0 Switzerland 18:00 / 17:00 July 18 France 1-0 Iceland 20:45 / 19:45 July 22 Iceland 1-2 Switzerland 18:00 / 17:00 July 22 France 1-1 Austria 20:45 / 19:45 July 26 Iceland 0-3 Austria 20:45 / 19:45 July 26 Switzerland 1-1 France 20:45 / 19:45

Group D:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 19 Spain 2-0 Portugal 18:00 / 17:00 July 19 England 6-0 Scotland 20:45 / 19:45 July 23 Scotland 1-2 Portugal 18:00 / 17:00 July 23 England 2-0 Spain 20:45 / 19:45 July 27 Portugal 1-2 England 20:45 / 19:45 July 27 Scotland 1-0 Spain 20:45 / 19:45

Quarterfinals:

Date Match Time (local / BST) July 29 Netherlands 2-0 Sweden 18:00 / 17:00 July 30 Germany 1-2 Denmark 12:00 / 11:00 July 30 Austria 0-0 Spain (Austria win 5-3 on penalties) 18:00 / 17:00 July 30 England 1-0 France 20:45 / 19:45

Semifinals:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Aug 3 Denmark 0-0 (3-0 pens) Austria 18:00 / 17:00 Aug 3 Netherlands 3-0 England 20:45 / 19:45

Final:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Aug 6 Denmark vs Austria 17:00 / 16:00





WHO ARE THE STAR PLAYERS?

View photos Ada Hegerberg Norway More

The star of European women's football going into this tournament is Norway striker Ada Hegerberg. UEFA's player of the year has scored a phenomenal 112 goals in 97 games over the past three seasons for Lyon, firing them to back-to-back Champions League titles - and she is still only 22.

Read More