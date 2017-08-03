Women's Euro 2017: Fixtures, teams, TV coverage & guide to the European Championship

The finest women's footballers in Europe will go head-to-head for continental glory this month at the Women's Euro 2017 in the Netherlands.

Germany are looking to win this competition for the seventh time in a row but will face stiff competition from France, who will call upon a number of players from a dominant Lyon team.

England have set their sights on victory having finished third - beating Germany in the third-place play-off - at the most recent World Cup, while Sweden will also be in with a shout.

With matches set to kick off on July 16, Goal has your complete guide to the tournament.

EURO 2017 TV COVERAGE

This year's Women's Euro can be watched on television throughout Europe on Eurosport and streamed online via Eurosport Player.

It can also be watched in the UK on Channel 4, who will broadcast all of England's matches as well as selected others. Those games can be streamed live on channel4.com.

In the US, the tournament will be available to watch live on ESPN in English. Some games will only be shown on ESPN3, an online streaming service, while others will be screened on television.

Univision have the Spanish rights to the tournament in the United States.

A complete list of rights holders can be found below.

Region Broadcaster
Pan-European Eurosport
Andorra France Télévisions
Austria ORF
Belgium RTBF / VRT
Brazil Globosat
Chile Telecanal
Denmark DR / TV 2
Ecuador RedTeleSistema
Finland Yle
France France Télévisions
Germany ARD / ZDF
Hong Kong iCable
Iceland RÚV
Indonesia MNC / RCTI
Italy Nuvola61 / RAI
Malaysia Astro
Monaco France Télévisions
Netherlands NOS
Norway NRK / TV 2
Portugal RTP
Russia Match TV
Spain TVE
Sweden TV4 / SVT
Switzerland SSR / SRG
United Kingdom Channel 4
United States ESPN / Univision
Caribbean ESPN
Middle East & North Africa Eurosport / beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa Econet (Kwesé Sport)

EURO 2017 GROUPS

Amandine Henry France

The teams that finish first and second in each group progress to the knockout stage.

Group A:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 4 1 3 9
2 Denmark 3 2 0 1 2 1 1 6
3 Belgium 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3
4 Norway 3 0 0 3 0 4 -4 0

Group B:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Germany 3 2 1 0 4 1 3 7
2 Sweden 3 1 1 1 4 3 1 4
3 Italy 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3
4 Russia 3 1 0 2 2 5 -3 3

Group C:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Austria 3 2 1 0 5 1 4 7
2 France 3 1 2 0 3 2 1 5
3 Switzerland  3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4
4 Iceland 3 0 0 3 1 6 -5 0

Group D:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 England 3 3 0 0 10 1 9 9
2 Spain 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
3 Portugal 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3
4 Scotland 3 1 0 2 2 8 -6 3

GOLD CUP FIXTURES & RESULTS

Group A:

Date Match Time (local / BST)
July 16 Netherlands 1-0 Norway 18:00 / 17:00
July 16 Denmark 1-0 Belgium 20:45 / 19:45
July 20 Norway 0-2 Belgium 18:00 / 17:00
July 20 Netherlands 1-0 Denmark 20:45 / 19:45
July 24 Belgium 1-2 Netherlands 20:45 / 19:45
July 24 Norway 0-1 Denmark 20:45 / 19:45

Group B:

Date Match Time (local / BST)
July 17 Italy 1-2 Russia 18:00 / 17:00
July 17 Germany 0-0 Sweden 20:45 / 19:45
July 21 Sweden 2-0 Russia 18:00 / 17:00
July 21 Germany 2-1 Italy 20:45 / 19:45
July 25 Russia 0-2 Germany 20:45 / 19:45
July 25 Sweden 2-3 Italy 20:45 / 19:45

Group C:

Date Match Time (local / BST)
July 18 Austria 1-0 Switzerland 18:00 / 17:00
July 18 France 1-0 Iceland 20:45 / 19:45
July 22 Iceland 1-2 Switzerland 18:00 / 17:00
July 22 France 1-1 Austria 20:45 / 19:45
July 26 Iceland 0-3 Austria 20:45 / 19:45
July 26 Switzerland 1-1 France 20:45 / 19:45

Group D:

Date Match Time (local / BST)
July 19 Spain 2-0 Portugal 18:00 / 17:00
July 19 England 6-0 Scotland 20:45 / 19:45
July 23 Scotland 1-2 Portugal 18:00 / 17:00
July 23 England 2-0 Spain 20:45 / 19:45
July 27 Portugal 1-2 England 20:45 / 19:45
July 27 Scotland 1-0 Spain 20:45 / 19:45

Quarterfinals:

Date Match Time (local / BST)
July 29 Netherlands 2-0 Sweden 18:00 / 17:00
July 30 Germany 1-2 Denmark 12:00 / 11:00
July 30 Austria 0-0 Spain (Austria win 5-3 on penalties) 18:00 / 17:00
July 30 England 1-0 France 20:45 / 19:45

Semifinals:

Date Match Time (local / BST)
Aug 3 Denmark 0-0 (3-0 pens) Austria 18:00 / 17:00
Aug 3 Netherlands 3-0 England 20:45 / 19:45

Final:

Date Match Time (local / BST)
Aug 6 Denmark vs Austria 17:00 / 16:00


WHO ARE THE STAR PLAYERS?

Ada Hegerberg Norway

The star of European women's football going into this tournament is Norway striker Ada Hegerberg. UEFA's player of the year has scored a phenomenal 112 goals in 97 games over the past three seasons for Lyon, firing them to back-to-back Champions League titles - and she is still only 22.

Tournament favourites France and Germany, meanwhile, will be led by Amandine Henry and Dzsenifer Marozsan respectively.

They have a bit of a rivalry going: Henry has pipped Marozsan to second place in the European Player of the Year voting two years in a row, while Lyon signed Marozsan to bolster their midfield after Henry left for the Portland Thorns. After less than a year with Portland, she returned to France to join Lyon's biggest rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

Germany, though, will have to lean on some younger, less proven players to retain their title. Lena Goessling and Anja Mittag are two members of the old guard but world-class players such as Nadine Kessler, Celia Sasic and Nadine Angerer have all retired over the past couple of years and Alexandra Popp is injured.

France's team, on the other hand, is littered with established talent. In addition to Henry, Wendie Renard, Camille Abily and Eugenie Le Sommer were all on UEFA's last player of the year shortlist, although Amel Majri has been ruled out due to an injury and Louisa Necib has retired.

England will hope to have something of a secret weapon in Fran Kirby, who starred at the World Cup in 2015 but has only recently returned from a year on the sidelines due to knee and ankle injuries. They will also expect goals from Toni Duggan, who recently swapped Manchester City for Barcelona.

Keep an eye on Sweden, too, who have a vastly experienced captain in Caroline Seger.

WHO ARE THE FAVORITES?

View photos
Dzsenifer Marozsan Germany

Germany were 2/1 pre-tournament favourites win Euro 2017, according to dabblebet, with France just behind them at 3/1 odds.

England were priced at 8/1 to claim the European title and Sweden and hosts Netherlands came in at 10/1. Norway were not much further out at 16/1, but could not get through the group stage.

