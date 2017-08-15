Women's world No 1 title up for grabs as Caroline Wozniacki eyes return to the top ahead of US Open

The Dane has won more matches (46) than any other player on the women’s tour this year: Getty

Her comeback might not have been as successful as those of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal when measured in tournament triumphs and Grand Slam titles, but in world ranking terms Caroline Wozniacki could be on the brink of an achievement to outdo both the Swiss and the Spaniard.

Twelve months ago Wozniacki went into the US Open ranked No 74 in the world. She had not reached a final for 18 months and speculation had been mounting over whether she might even be contemplating retirement.

At the end of this month, however, there is a chance that the 27-year-old Dane will head to Flushing Meadows as the world No 1 for the first time in more than five years. She has won more matches (46) than any other player on the women’s tour this year.

If these are changing times at the top of men’s tennis - Andy Murray’s nine-month reign as world No 1 will be ended next week by Nadal, who looks certain to have Federer breathing down his neck in the weeks to come - there is even more fluidity at the top of the women’s game.

Wozniacki is one of five players who could top the rankings at the end of this week’s tournament in Cincinnati in what for each of them will be their last appearance before the US Open, which begins in 13 days’ time.

Karolina Pliskova, who rose to No 1 last month, currently has a lead of 790 points at the top of the rankings list, but the 25-year-old Czech is defending 900 points in Cincinnati and could be replaced at the summit by Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina or Wozniacki.

Halep, who was opening her Cincinnati campaign against Taylor Townsend later today and has been vying with Pliskova for top spot in recent weeks, is best placed to take advantage of any slip-up by the current No 1, but Svitolina, Wozniacki and Kerber could all have a chance.

Wozniacki could top the rankings by the end of the week

Wozniacki thinks the key to her success this year has been avoiding injuries and not pushing herself so hard in training.

“I think I've learned to tone down some of the work-outs and really just tailor it to my body,” she said. “Everyone wants to stay young. Although I’m not old, I’ve been on tour for many years and the body can’t handle the same things it used to when I was 18 or 19. So I just had to really think of that.

“I also had some time to just be at home and enjoy spending some time with friends and family and then came back and was recharged.”

Wozniacki, who spent 67 weeks at the top of the world rankings between October 2010 and January 2012, said: “I think everyone wants to be No 1. That’s everyone’s dream. If it happens, it happens and I will be very happy obviously. But if it doesn’t, then that’s OK too. I just try and play my best and do my best.

“I’ve obviously been there before and it would be awesome to go back, but it’s not something that I’m really thinking too much about. I just think about the tournament that I’m playing at this moment.”

The Dane spent 76 weeks at the top of the ranking between 2010 and 2012

