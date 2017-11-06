Women Football: Ghana 5 Kenya 0: Adobea steals show with quadruple

The Black Princesses have edged closer to the Fifa World Cup after an emphatic victory over Kenya

Ghana's female U20 national team thrashed Kenya 5-0 in the first leg of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers second round at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Four goals from Priscilla Adobea were enough to bring the Black Princesses closer to picking one of the tickets ahead of the return leg.

Coach Yussif Basigi began with Martha Annan in post with Justice Tweneboah, Gladys Amfobea, Blessing Agbomadzi and Felicity Asuaku in defence.

Grace Asantewa combined with Helena Obeng, Oliver Anokye and Rafia Kulchiri Alhassan in midfield with Adobea and Sandra Owusu Ansah leading the attack.

Obeng opened the scoring for Ghana by the 8th minute and Adubea added a brace by the 35th and 44th minute. The 19-year-old first benefited from a defensive blunder before connecting a pass from a teammate minutes later.

Anokye, Asantewaa and Obeng fluffed several opportunities after the break as Ghana were seeking to find their fourth goal. Adobea finally found a breach in Kenya's defence by the 59th minute before completing her haul with a fine finish on 76th minute.

The Black Princesses, who qualified to this stage by defeating Algeria 10-0 on aggregate, will travel to Nairobi for the return leg on November 17.

The Starlets will be hoping to put up a good show in the second leg match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Kenya had earlier on edged out Ethiopia 4-3 on aggregate in the second round; 2-2 away and 2-1 at home, to set up a date with Ghana in the first round.

Harambee Starlets Starting XI: Lilian Awuor (GK), Foscah Nashivanda, Leah Cherotich, Lucy Akoth, Wincate Kaari, Corazon Aquino, Quinter Atieno, Diana Wacera, Martha Amunyolete, Stella Anyango and Jentrix Shikangwa.

Substitutes: Judith Osimbo, Brenda Achieng, Linda Nyongesa, Lilian Mmboga, Rachel Muema and Veronica Awino.