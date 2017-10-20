Women’s football team of the year: Bloemfontein Celtic

Sports Movement has selected TUT PTA, UWC and Bloemfontein Celtic as ideal contenders of Women’s football team of the year. Both TUT PTA and UWC teams showed class and convincing approach to change the game going forward.

TUT PTA won their 4th Varsity Football title beating UJ 4-0 in the final and lifted the USSA championship title beating UWC 1-0. With the influence of Tebogo Mokae, TUT PTA has sealed their names on the good books of the Varsity Sports SA with their incomparable achievements in the Varsity Football. Currently, TUT PTA has won 21 wins in 27 games played.

UWC played 3 major tournaments this year and including the breadwinner Sasol League. Despite failing to collect any of the 3 titles in different tournaments, UWC young squad of players have shown hunger and desire to win big being lead by Banyana Banyana veteran Leandra Smeda. Back and forth, UWC remains topping the log standings in Western Cape and unbeaten with an inspiring record run this season recording 24 wins and 27 games played.

On the subject of Women’s football team of the year in South Africa, Bloemfontein Celtic is the Women’s football of the year. This is due to an unmatched form in this year’s Sasol League season recording a 100% winning record after 26 games played. Following their inspiring takeover in 2016 won the Sasol National Championship beating JVW 1-0 in the final, this year has been a good story to tell displaying their consistency.

With no doubt about it, players like Bambanani Nolufefe, Shiwe Nogwanya and Boitumelo Rabale have played an inspiring role to be able to maintain the unbeaten run. Currently Bloemfontein Celtic are leading the log standings in Free State with 78 points and 4 games left to complete the season, seal their place to the National Championship playoffs to be held in December in Mpumalanga.