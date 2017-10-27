It won't be the fight Anthony Joshua wants or expects but it's time for the heavyweight to dance

After the switch of opponent, change in tactics, big weight gain and several sessions walking through hordes of fans kissing babies, it is time for Anthony Joshua to strip and fight.

Joshua defends his world heavyweight belts against Carlos Takam, who is either the luckiest or the unluckiest man in boxing, in Cardiff on Saturday night in front of 78,000 in a fight increasingly being condemned as a mismatch. Takam took the fight at short notice, is a long way short of peak, but an equal distance from being the sacrificial lamb of some perverted narratives.

Takam received a hefty down payment on his eventual selection, which was money to spend in preparation for the call he received less than two weeks ago telling him he was getting the fight with Joshua. Takam is a big boy, a grown man, a tough man and also, it seems, an honest man, but he did not train like a hungry man for 12 weeks. If he had prepared like a desperate dog for a fat bone, the fight would have gone the full twelve rounds; Takam cut corners and that is understandable when the date and opponent is not confirmed. Takam is only human and that will not be enough against Joshua, sorry.

Last week Joshua was a lot slimmer than he will be when the first bell sounds and that was part of the plan for fighting Kubrat Pulev, the Bulgarian who pulled out and lost his millions; a fight with Takam requires a bit of bulk and Joshua will be 19 pounds heavier than the smiling Frenchman, which does matters. The height is less of a problem and that is because Takam is always shorter. Joshua will bully Takam from the first bell and it might not be pretty to watch, as Joshua hits, pushes and does little to make it last. It could look like a mismatch but it is not, but then again, Joshua could make an indecent amount of fights right now look like bloody mismatches.