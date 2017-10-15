I won't finish my career here – Mourinho looking beyond Manchester United

Manchester United supporters eager for Jose Mourinho to stay with the club until his retirement are likely to be disappointed.

Jose Mourinho has revealed he is sure he will not end his managerial career with Manchester United because he still has ambitions for new experiences.

The Portuguese coach is in his second season at United after signing a three-year deal in 2016 and they look set to make a big improvement on their Premier League campaign from last year, sitting second in the table after eight games.

With United starting the season so well, there have been suggestions in the media that Mourinho is set to be offered a contract extension, as the club are reportedly wary of letting him enter the final year of his deal without his future decided.

Mourinho said in September that he is eager to stay for "many years", but United fans hopeful of him potentially settling in like Alex Ferguson – who managed the club for 26 years – are likely to be disappointed.

He told Telefoot: "The only thing I can say is that I am still a coach with worries, ambitions, desires to do new things.

"I'm sure I will not finish my career here [in Manchester]."

Mourinho went on to reserve special praise for crocked midfielder Paul Pogba, whom he believes has the potential to be an all-time great.

"He can make football history," Mourinho said. "He has talent.

"We have the balance in midfield to occupy space better [this season]. [Partnered] with Matuidi [in the France team], I think he isn't happy."

The Portuguese coach then touched on his relationship with Pep Guardiola, who is said to have been given the Barcelona job ahead of Mourinho in 2008, with the Portuguese coach hinting that one day he will let the "truth" out.

"Maybe one day I can tell the truth," Mourinho said. "These are things of my career that I want to keep with me."